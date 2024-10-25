Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,038,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,017,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.