Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.19 ($16.51) and traded as high as €15.89 ($17.27). Engie shares last traded at €15.75 ($17.12), with a volume of 4,680,302 shares.
Engie Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.19.
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
