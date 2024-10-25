Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.