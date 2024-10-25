Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 182.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.