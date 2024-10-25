Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

