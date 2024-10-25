Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of EFSC opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
