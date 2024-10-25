Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ZION FY2024 Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

