Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.2 %

EEFT opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.