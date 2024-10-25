Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.