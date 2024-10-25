Financial Comparison: Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Raksul”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $190.07 million 3.01 $30.06 million $2.19 19.15 Raksul N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Raksul.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 13.84% 12.26% 1.15% Raksul N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Raksul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and Raksul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Raksul 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Raksul.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Raksul on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc. provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites. In addition, the company operates advertising, TV commercial-related, logistics, and corporate IT platforms. Raksul Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

