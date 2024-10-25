Financial Contrast: IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON)

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Concentra Group Holdings Parent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $16.19 million 0.09 -$9.42 million N/A N/A Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.86 billion 1.44 $179.95 million N/A N/A

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC N/A N/A -205.29% Concentra Group Holdings Parent N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares IMAC and Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.8% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IMAC and Concentra Group Holdings Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus price target of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent is more favorable than IMAC.

Summary

Concentra Group Holdings Parent beats IMAC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides medical treatments, regenerative, spinal decompression, chiropractic manipulation, and physical medicine and therapy. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

