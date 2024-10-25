First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$18.51 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.68. The company has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

