Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Get Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMAY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMAY opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.