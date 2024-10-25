Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.4% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

