Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,631.9% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $241.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.65.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

