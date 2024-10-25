Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.