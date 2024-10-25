Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $301.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $236.58 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

