Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

