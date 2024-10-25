Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

