Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $233.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $234.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.89.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

