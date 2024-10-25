Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

