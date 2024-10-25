Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

