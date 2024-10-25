Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,042 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

