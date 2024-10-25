Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,504 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.62 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.