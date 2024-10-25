Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $70.74.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
