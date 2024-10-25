Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,580,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

