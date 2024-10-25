Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

