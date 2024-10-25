Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.