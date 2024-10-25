Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 89.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 64.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 357.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.04. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

