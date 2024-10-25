FY2024 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Issued By Stifel Canada

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.41%.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,449 shares of company stock valued at $384,111. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.