FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Desjardins

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Savaria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.00. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.