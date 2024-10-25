FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$8.31 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

