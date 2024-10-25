FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMG
IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$8.31 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD
In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.