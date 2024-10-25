FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.34 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nucor by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $7,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

