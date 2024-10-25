FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Issued By Roth Capital

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings of $19.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.09. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.60.

NYSE:SNA opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day moving average is $277.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $330.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,598 shares of company stock worth $10,461,986. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

