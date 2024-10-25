FY2024 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

