FY2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Lifted by Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will earn $15.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.99. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

