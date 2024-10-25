FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Increased by Analyst

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.