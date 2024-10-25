FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,005.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,005.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $710,142. 11.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

