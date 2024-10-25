FY2024 EPS Forecast for Endeavour Mining Reduced by Analyst

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.69. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$34.84.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently -112.00%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.