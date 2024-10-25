FY2025 EPS Estimate for BrainsWay Decreased by Analyst

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.