FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Boosted by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.77.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.87.

In related news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. In other news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

