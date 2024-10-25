FY2025 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.86 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

