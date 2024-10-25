Gatos Silver, Inc. took a significant step on October 22, 2024, by disclosing an updated technical report summary regarding the Los Gatos Joint Venture. The company made the information available, reflecting the said report dated October 22, 2024. This summary pertains to the Los Gatos Joint Venture and holds an effective date of July 1, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete Technical Report Summary, labeled as Exhibit 96.1, in the current Form 8-K filing by Gatos Silver.
Alongside this disclosure, Gatos Silver included a series of consents in the financial statements and exhibits section of the filing. These consents encompass approvals from individuals such as Stephen Blaho, Tierra Group International Ltd., Dawn Garcia, Adam Johnston, Ibrahim Karajeh, William Richard McBride, Matthew Oommen, and Ronald Turner. These consents serve various purposes within the context of the company’s activities and disclosures.
Gatos Silver registered its common stock under the symbol “GATO” on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. This registration underlines the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and meeting regulatory obligations.
In conclusion, the publication of the updated technical report summary is a crucial development for Gatos Silver. It showcases the company’s dedication to providing accurate and timely information to its stakeholders and the investing public.
For additional information, read Gatos Silver's 8K filing here.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
