Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,883 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $171.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Further Reading

