Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Financial Survey

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 4 0 2.67 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 3.59% 6.11% 5.08% Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Toro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $423.36 million 1.58 -$12.87 million $0.06 260.83 Toro $78.47 million 0.78 $140.64 million $1.86 1.74

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Toro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.