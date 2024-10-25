General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 581.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 366.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,106,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.