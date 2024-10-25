Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.58. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 7,794 shares.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.