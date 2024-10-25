Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $384,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

