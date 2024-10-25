Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

