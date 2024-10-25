GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on GNNDY

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

GNNDY opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.