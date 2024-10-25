Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,129,000 after buying an additional 147,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

